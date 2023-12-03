News

Beloved teacher retires after a lifetime of moulding young minds

Janet Brown retires from teaching at the school she first attended in 1965, when she was four

03 December 2023 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Grade 1 teacher Janet Brown, who started grade R at Assumption Convent in Germiston when she was just four years old, walked out of the school for the last time on Friday, after having served as the school’s grade 1 teacher since 1992. ..

