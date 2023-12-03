Beloved teacher retires after a lifetime of moulding young minds
Janet Brown retires from teaching at the school she first attended in 1965, when she was four
03 December 2023 - 00:00
Grade 1 teacher Janet Brown, who started grade R at Assumption Convent in Germiston when she was just four years old, walked out of the school for the last time on Friday, after having served as the school’s grade 1 teacher since 1992. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.