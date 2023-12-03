‘It’s rough living here now’: One house, two warring families
A home in Northcliff, Johannesburg, is the battleground in a dispute between its new owners and the former owner who refuses to leave
03 December 2023 - 00:03
Two families are living in acrimony in the same house in the plush Johannesburg suburb of Northcliff while a bitter fight over who really owns the property heads to the Johannesburg high court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.