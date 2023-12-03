Madiba’s foundation fights to stay relevant in face of funding challenges
In the last ten years the body has partnered with national and international institutions across the world
03 December 2023
There are at least 32 streets in South Africa named after the late former president Nelson Mandela. This is according to the records of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which is fighting to stay relevant and sustainable amid fundraising challenges...
