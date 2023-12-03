Mthatha museum keeps a watchful eye on gifts given to Mandela
It may need a R33-million grant and 28 staffers but things are improving for the Nelson Mandela Museum
03 December 2023 - 00:00
Mthatha is not only where Madiba was born and buried, but home to about 4,000 gifts and other artefacts he received during his lifetime. Preserving these is part of what the Nelson Mandela Museum, which operates on a government grant of about R33m a year, has done to benefit local communities, says CEO Vuyani Booi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.