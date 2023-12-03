News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.

03 December 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Subscribe to the Sunday Times to catch up on all the news, sport and entertainment stories.
Subscribe to the Sunday Times to catch up on all the news, sport and entertainment stories.
Image: Sunday Times

With, arguably, the country’s most important general elections less than a year away, there is a series of behind-the-scenes talks between political parties on how the future should look like.

Today our political correspondents bring you a story of the talks between renowned business executive and former anti-apartheid activist, Roger Jardine, and the DA, which could potentially see him go toe-to-toe with President Cyril Ramaphosa for the highest office in the land.

The contest for political supremacy is not limited to the national level. In Gauteng, the ANC is pulling out all the stops to ensure it retains power. This includes launching a provincial anti-crime campaign focused on protecting communities. AmaPanyaPanya have done much to increase the visibility of law enforcement in townships and other underprivileged areas.

However, it would appear that this has come at a cost as several of them are said to have crashed the high-powered vehicles given to them to fight crime.

Also in this edition, read a sad story about two families who have been forced to share a house while one side fights with the bank over how the house was put on auction.

Historian and author Nick Dall brings us a fresh probe into Nelson Mandela’s legacy as the country marks ten years since his passing. We also visit Mandela’s two Houghton homes, one that has been turned into a thriving hotel while the other, a tourist attraction, is not well taken care of.

As we begin the last month of the year, we wish you a great weekend and happy reading.

Regards,

S’thembiso Msomi

Controversial ‘amaPanyazas’ crash brand-new government-owned BMWs

Gauteng’s youthful prevention crime wardens have been involved in 22 car accidents since May
News
5 hours ago

Madiba’s precedent must prevail in cabinet appointments

His first cabinet was picked on merit, but since 2007 portfolios have been handed out as rewards and sweeteners to the incompetent and undeserving, ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Roger Jardine for president?

The seasoned business figure with a history of involvement in the anti-apartheid struggle is touted as a possible presidential candidate
News
5 hours ago

‘It’s rough living here now’: One house, two warring families

A home in Northcliff, Johannesburg, is the battleground in a dispute between its new owners and the former owner who refuses to leave
News
5 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi

Season for silly claims about alcohol and cigarettes.
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Sputla left sputtering

Hogarth still remembers that one should never unwrap his gift in public, especially if it is from a friend who hardly spends anything on others ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

DA MP axed for ‘cooking books’ to boost chances of making it to parliament

Tsepo Mhlongo was one of four party leaders to be shown the door after disciplinary hearings.
News
5 hours ago

Big Apple initiation for MaXhosa

Designer Laduma Ngxokolo will open his first overseas stand alone store next year in SoHo.
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Cyril keeps cabinet review private to avoid ‘embarrassing’ executive

President Cyril Ramaphosa has opted to keep the cabinet performance review confidential “so as not to embarrass the executive”.
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

The incalculable cost of Impala Platinum’s darkest day

Friends and relatives of Someleze “Potsoi” Matywebe have been worried sick since he was hospitalised after injuring his legs in an accident that ...
Business Times
5 hours ago

Madiba’s Joburg home now derelict, deserted

The two extremes of Nelson Mandela's legacy are aptly represented in the former president's two homes in Houghton, Johannesburg.
News
5 hours ago

An airconditioned nightmare for Eskom

Unusually high temperatures boosted demand for electricity, and also reduced power station efficiency
News
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Sleepover rapist's' first victim speaks out News
  2. Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo hit back at sex rumour News
  3. Beloved teacher retires after a lifetime of moulding young minds News
  4. UIF billions concern over Nxesi's bold plan to spend R15bn on 2-million 'work ... News
  5. Three men accused of killing women get their day in court News

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court