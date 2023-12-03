With, arguably, the country’s most important general elections less than a year away, there is a series of behind-the-scenes talks between political parties on how the future should look like.
Today our political correspondents bring you a story of the talks between renowned business executive and former anti-apartheid activist, Roger Jardine, and the DA, which could potentially see him go toe-to-toe with President Cyril Ramaphosa for the highest office in the land.
The contest for political supremacy is not limited to the national level. In Gauteng, the ANC is pulling out all the stops to ensure it retains power. This includes launching a provincial anti-crime campaign focused on protecting communities. AmaPanyaPanya have done much to increase the visibility of law enforcement in townships and other underprivileged areas.
However, it would appear that this has come at a cost as several of them are said to have crashed the high-powered vehicles given to them to fight crime.
Also in this edition, read a sad story about two families who have been forced to share a house while one side fights with the bank over how the house was put on auction.
Historian and author Nick Dall brings us a fresh probe into Nelson Mandela’s legacy as the country marks ten years since his passing. We also visit Mandela’s two Houghton homes, one that has been turned into a thriving hotel while the other, a tourist attraction, is not well taken care of.
As we begin the last month of the year, we wish you a great weekend and happy reading.
Regards,
S’thembiso Msomi
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Image: Sunday Times
With, arguably, the country’s most important general elections less than a year away, there is a series of behind-the-scenes talks between political parties on how the future should look like.
Today our political correspondents bring you a story of the talks between renowned business executive and former anti-apartheid activist, Roger Jardine, and the DA, which could potentially see him go toe-to-toe with President Cyril Ramaphosa for the highest office in the land.
The contest for political supremacy is not limited to the national level. In Gauteng, the ANC is pulling out all the stops to ensure it retains power. This includes launching a provincial anti-crime campaign focused on protecting communities. AmaPanyaPanya have done much to increase the visibility of law enforcement in townships and other underprivileged areas.
However, it would appear that this has come at a cost as several of them are said to have crashed the high-powered vehicles given to them to fight crime.
Also in this edition, read a sad story about two families who have been forced to share a house while one side fights with the bank over how the house was put on auction.
Historian and author Nick Dall brings us a fresh probe into Nelson Mandela’s legacy as the country marks ten years since his passing. We also visit Mandela’s two Houghton homes, one that has been turned into a thriving hotel while the other, a tourist attraction, is not well taken care of.
As we begin the last month of the year, we wish you a great weekend and happy reading.
Regards,
S’thembiso Msomi
Controversial ‘amaPanyazas’ crash brand-new government-owned BMWs
Madiba’s precedent must prevail in cabinet appointments
Roger Jardine for president?
‘It’s rough living here now’: One house, two warring families
Mampara of the week: Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi
Sputla left sputtering
DA MP axed for ‘cooking books’ to boost chances of making it to parliament
Big Apple initiation for MaXhosa
Cyril keeps cabinet review private to avoid ‘embarrassing’ executive
The incalculable cost of Impala Platinum’s darkest day
Madiba’s Joburg home now derelict, deserted
An airconditioned nightmare for Eskom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos