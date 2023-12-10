Ex-kykNET presenter, hubby accused of R32m fraud — ‘committed’ while earning R100k monthly salary
10 December 2023 - 00:00
Dries Marx is said to have earned a salary of R100,000 while allegedly stealing more than R30m from his employer along with his glamorous TV presenter wife Henriette and their long-time friend Paul McIntyre...
