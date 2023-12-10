Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
It is the story the country has been talking about the whole week, former business executive Roger Jardine's foray into politics. This weekend he sat down with the Sunday Times to talk about his new movement. Read that story, plus our deputy editor Mike Siluma's in-depth piece on Jardine's political prospects.
Also weighing in on the subject is our superb regular columnist Peter Bruce.
Our political editor Sibongakonke Shoba takes us behind the scenes of the discussions within the multiparty charter, where conversations are apparently still ongoing about which candidate can best help them get close to 50% at the polls next year.
With India beginning their cricket tour of SA in Durban this week, we bring you an extract from a new book about Kingsmead Stadium. It is authored by renowned sociologist and KZN cricket historian Ashwin Desai.
On the holiday front, you'll be happy to hear that the country's tourism industry is thriving again with Cape Town expecting as many as a million foreign visitors this holiday.
The year is nearing the end and things are beginning to slow down. We hope that you enjoy this edition as you prepare for the break.
If you are not a subscriber, please don't forget to sign up. And if you already are, thank you for your support, it is what makes it possible for the Sunday Times to continue delivering quality content.
Happy reading,



