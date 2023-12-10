Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

10 December 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Subscribe to the Sunday Times to catch up on all the news, sport and entertainment stories.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

It is the story the country has been talking about the whole week, former business executive Roger Jardine's foray into politics. This weekend he sat down with the Sunday Times to talk about his new movement. Read that story, plus our deputy editor Mike Siluma's in-depth piece on Jardine's political prospects.

Also weighing in on the subject is our superb regular columnist Peter Bruce.

Our political editor Sibongakonke Shoba takes us behind the scenes of the discussions within the multiparty charter, where conversations are apparently still ongoing about which candidate can best help them get close to 50% at the polls next year.

With India beginning their cricket tour of SA in Durban this week, we bring you an extract from a new book about Kingsmead Stadium. It is authored by renowned sociologist and KZN cricket historian Ashwin Desai.

On the holiday front, you'll be happy to hear that the country's tourism industry is thriving again with Cape Town expecting as many as a million foreign visitors this holiday.

The year is nearing the end and things are beginning to slow down. We hope that you enjoy this edition as you prepare for the break.

If you are not a subscriber, please don't forget to sign up. And if you already are, thank you for your support, it is what makes it possible for the Sunday Times to continue delivering quality content.

Happy reading,

‘We can’t carry on like this’: Roger Jardine confirms presidential ambition

Former banking boss admits meeting with DA leaders, but says no agreement has been forged
News
9 hours ago

ANC veterans beg Msimang to stay

The ANC was on Saturday night engaged in talks to convince party veteran Mavuso Msimang to rescind his resignation.
News
9 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Itumeleng Khune

When he was scaling the heights of success as Bafana Bafana’s number one goalkeeper, Kaizer Chiefs star Itumeleng Khune was widely regarded as one of ...
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago

Multiparty charter leaders spurn candidate search talk

Insiders say opposition leaders have not agreed on the face of the campaign and are suspicious of the candidates mentioned
News
9 hours ago

EFF takes fight to KZN ahead of election

The EFF appears to be targeting KwaZulu-Natal as an area of growth in the coming elections – with deputy president Floyd Shuvambu deployed fulltime ...
News
9 hours ago

I'm the man from Riverlea ...

Mike Siluma speaks to Roger Jardine about his early life, the struggle and why he has chosen to pursue a new political path
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago

Inaugural festival turns strangers into neighbours

Top local and international acts held audiences spellbound at inaugural Hey Neighbour Festival held outside Pretoria.
Lifestyle
9 hours ago

The chickens are coming home to roost for the DA

The DA thought it could just remain a party of white males and disgruntlement with the ANC would do the rest, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago

Pravin Gordhan warns of ‘state capture 2’

Appointing capable and honest leaders to South Africa’s troubled state-owned entities (SOEs) is a critical step to reforming them, but there remain ...
News
9 hours ago

Hackers ‘trying to expose lotto winners’

Lottery operator Ithuba has come under attack from hackers attempting to access its website and expose the identities of players and winners, as ...
News
9 hours ago

Nobody takes Cele seriously, not even the criminals — he should be fired

Crime pays in South Africa, where thousands of police officers charged with misdeeds simply stay on the job, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago

How to oust the ANC: make it a Jardine vs Cyril fight

If the MPC could agree on Roger Jardine, running a US-style campaign with him as the figurehead would destroy the ANC at the polls, writes Peter ...
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago
