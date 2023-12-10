‘They are leaving in droves’: Skilled cops opt for private security jobs
Police members leave to protect taxi bosses and businessmen
10 December 2023 - 00:00
South Africa’s elite Special Task Force (STF) members are leaving in droves to join private security companies where they can earn up to three times their salaries, often as protectors for high-risk businessmen and taxi bosses. ..
