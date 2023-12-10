News

‘You’re a police officer? Baby, when I come back, we will be together again’

Tzaneen police officer Glender Mathebula has been honoured for her sterling work in catching sexual predators

10 December 2023 - 00:00

Tzaneen police officer Det Sgt Glender Mathebula was recently recognised for her stellar work in catching rapists, but one case will always stand out for her — the two months during which she used a “sweet voice” to pose as a dangerous predator's potential girlfriend...

