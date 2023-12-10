‘You’re a police officer? Baby, when I come back, we will be together again’

Tzaneen police officer Glender Mathebula has been honoured for her sterling work in catching sexual predators

Tzaneen police officer Det Sgt Glender Mathebula was recently recognised for her stellar work in catching rapists, but one case will always stand out for her — the two months during which she used a “sweet voice” to pose as a dangerous predator's potential girlfriend...