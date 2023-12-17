News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.

17 December 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Subscribe to the Sunday Times to catch up on all the news, sport and entertainment stories.
Subscribe to the Sunday Times to catch up on all the news, sport and entertainment stories.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear Readers,

 Reconciliation Day usually marks the start of the festive season in South Africa. Everything starts to slow down as many take time off to go on vacation or be with their friends and loved ones. Everything but politics, that is.

It must be because next year is an election year, but political activity is seemingly refusing to die down. If it is not yet another political party being launched ahead of next year’s polls – as it happened with the Jacob Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe Party – it is a controversy surrounding a city official accused of having allegedly used city resources in an attempt to book a conference venue for a political party.

But my personal favourite from our political offerings this week is an opinion piece by outspoken ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang, in his own words, explaining his decision to return to the party after resigning last week.

Our lead story, however, is on a property dispute involving a prominent business leader, Martin Kingston, and a section of his late father-in-law and the late ANC luminary Mendi Msimang’s family.

We also bring you details of a 14-hour train trip from Johannesburg to Durban that ended up taking 30-hours due to a series of problems that still confront the passenger rail agency, Prasa, and Transnet.

Ever wondered what your favourite sports stars and politicians get up to during the holiday season? Well, see the story about what some of them say they will be doing this Christmas.

Speaking of sports, our cricket correspondent Stuart Hess covered the previous two tests against India and South Africa, he assesses whether the arrival of superstar Virat Kohli can help India win a Test series in South Africa for the first time since they first came here in 1992.

If you are travelling these holidays, have a safe trip.

 Happy reading.

Top business leader evicts ANC grandee's family from elite home

A multimillion-rand property in the sought-after Waterkloof Ridge in Pretoria is at the centre of a bitter legal battle between a prominent ...
News
5 hours ago

Why I rescinded my resignation from the African Nation Congress

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang explains the circumstances surrounding his decision to rejoin the party.
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Boot out booze abuse — Pitso

Alcohol abuse remains a persistent problem among Premier Soccer League (PSL) players, an issue Pitso Mosimane says needs all hands on deck to address.
Sport
5 hours ago

Mampara of the Week: Collen Malatji

You do not build a solid career in politics by parroting someone else.
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

SA needs an anti-corruption framework that is fit for purpose

Anti-corruption Week (December 3-9) was an opportunity for us to reflect on progress made towards improving South Africa’s anti-corruption machinery. ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Boxing promoter Matiti wins again, but BSA threatens action

Call him a masterful strategist or the grinch who stole boxing, but either way promoter Ayanda Matiti prevailed as his controversial tournament in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Jacob Zuma dares ANC as he throws weight behind new party

Former president Jacob Zuma seems to be daring the ANC to take action against him by publicly declaring that he would not be voting for the governing ...
News
5 hours ago

Senior eThekwini official in hot water over ANC conference venue deal

Sipho Cele stands accused of plotting with party leaders to gain access to the ICC under false pretences.
News
5 hours ago

Money in politics makes us poorer

Rather than just betting on party horses, business could cultivate ties with civil society and labour, writes Mike Siluma
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

‘I just wanted to be me’

Zahara’s meteoric talent lit the culture with blinding intensity, but all too briefly, writes Bongani Madondo.
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC rebels backtrack on Zuma no confidence motion News
  2. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  3. Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo hit back at sex rumour News
  4. Sands swallow homes in Eastern Cape's Oyster Bay News
  5. Three men accused of killing women get their day in court News

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...