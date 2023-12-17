Dear Readers,
Reconciliation Day usually marks the start of the festive season in South Africa. Everything starts to slow down as many take time off to go on vacation or be with their friends and loved ones. Everything but politics, that is.
It must be because next year is an election year, but political activity is seemingly refusing to die down. If it is not yet another political party being launched ahead of next year’s polls – as it happened with the Jacob Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe Party – it is a controversy surrounding a city official accused of having allegedly used city resources in an attempt to book a conference venue for a political party.
But my personal favourite from our political offerings this week is an opinion piece by outspoken ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang, in his own words, explaining his decision to return to the party after resigning last week.
Our lead story, however, is on a property dispute involving a prominent business leader, Martin Kingston, and a section of his late father-in-law and the late ANC luminary Mendi Msimang’s family.
We also bring you details of a 14-hour train trip from Johannesburg to Durban that ended up taking 30-hours due to a series of problems that still confront the passenger rail agency, Prasa, and Transnet.
Ever wondered what your favourite sports stars and politicians get up to during the holiday season? Well, see the story about what some of them say they will be doing this Christmas.
Speaking of sports, our cricket correspondent Stuart Hess covered the previous two tests against India and South Africa, he assesses whether the arrival of superstar Virat Kohli can help India win a Test series in South Africa for the first time since they first came here in 1992.
If you are travelling these holidays, have a safe trip.
Happy reading.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Image: Sunday Times
Dear Readers,
Reconciliation Day usually marks the start of the festive season in South Africa. Everything starts to slow down as many take time off to go on vacation or be with their friends and loved ones. Everything but politics, that is.
It must be because next year is an election year, but political activity is seemingly refusing to die down. If it is not yet another political party being launched ahead of next year’s polls – as it happened with the Jacob Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe Party – it is a controversy surrounding a city official accused of having allegedly used city resources in an attempt to book a conference venue for a political party.
But my personal favourite from our political offerings this week is an opinion piece by outspoken ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang, in his own words, explaining his decision to return to the party after resigning last week.
Our lead story, however, is on a property dispute involving a prominent business leader, Martin Kingston, and a section of his late father-in-law and the late ANC luminary Mendi Msimang’s family.
We also bring you details of a 14-hour train trip from Johannesburg to Durban that ended up taking 30-hours due to a series of problems that still confront the passenger rail agency, Prasa, and Transnet.
Ever wondered what your favourite sports stars and politicians get up to during the holiday season? Well, see the story about what some of them say they will be doing this Christmas.
Speaking of sports, our cricket correspondent Stuart Hess covered the previous two tests against India and South Africa, he assesses whether the arrival of superstar Virat Kohli can help India win a Test series in South Africa for the first time since they first came here in 1992.
If you are travelling these holidays, have a safe trip.
Happy reading.
Top business leader evicts ANC grandee's family from elite home
Why I rescinded my resignation from the African Nation Congress
Boot out booze abuse — Pitso
Mampara of the Week: Collen Malatji
SA needs an anti-corruption framework that is fit for purpose
Boxing promoter Matiti wins again, but BSA threatens action
Jacob Zuma dares ANC as he throws weight behind new party
Senior eThekwini official in hot water over ANC conference venue deal
Money in politics makes us poorer
‘I just wanted to be me’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos