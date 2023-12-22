Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

22 December 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Dear readers, 

Many of you will be on holiday by now, spending time with loved ones and catching up on well-needed rest and relaxation.

It’s been a bumpy year, but between the darkness of load-shedding and a struggling economy, 2023 also gave us moments of triumph, laughter and success. You can read about these in our special Christmas edition this weekend, which is available from Friday.

It’s a reflection of the year that was, and the people who inspired, infuriated and entertained us. Have a chuckle at our story on some of the characters who fell foul of the law in outlandish ways.

Meet a group of incredible students who are inspiring their generation, and find out why the Madiba shirt is as popular now as it was when Mandela first wore it. 

We also bring you a story on how AI will shape 2024, as well as ideas on where to party this New Year’s Eve and which cocktails should be in your hand when you do. 

You can also find out who made it onto our shortlist for Mampara of the Year – and don’t forget to cast your vote online for your preferred candidate. 

Wishing you all a happy and blessed holiday. 

Regards

ANC urges members to shun Zuma’s example

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, denouncing former president Jacob Zuma as “counter-revolutionary”, has launched a drive to prevent members from following ...
News
7 hours ago

Mampara of the year | Pick your fighter

Here are your candidates for Mampara of the Year
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Please save the train, it's a gift

Transnet might be saved after all. I don’t know about the rest of the country, writes Caiphus Kgosana.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

King Misuzulu rivals 'incensed and disgusted' as Ramaphosa fights monarchy ruling

Prince Mbonisi’s side of the royal family condemns Presidency’s decision to appeal judgment that set aside recognition of King Misuzulu
News
7 hours ago

Take a royal feud, add a dose of Zuma treachery, and KZN has a recipe for disaster

KwaZulu-Natal, a province blessed with reckless leadership — and which can be a tinderbox at the best of times — has had some awkward curveballs ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Dumping the ANC might be the easy part

Ending the ANC’s absolute majority in the coming elections is likely to be the easy part, compared with what follows, writes Mike Siluma
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Feeling rich enough to splurge?

At the end of a tough year, many of us will want to spend the minimum over the holidays. But some will feed the usual December frenzy
Business Times
7 hours ago

Dreaming of a wit kant Christmas

The festive season is a time for sharing and caring, but guess who is not coming around for dinner this Christmas.
Sport
7 hours ago

Ramokgopa's Christmas gift? Electricity

South Africa has not had load-shedding for more than seven days, as it should. But one wonders for how long.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

UEFA, FIFA breached EU law on Super League, top court rules

Uefa and Fifa contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a super league, the European Court of Justice said on Thursday, in a landmark ruling ...
Sport
7 hours ago

We must refuse to be captives of Zuma's political games

Zuma should be the last person to complain about Ramaphosa and the current ANC leadership, writes S'thembiso Msomi
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Reclaiming the spirit of the festive season

Despite our many challenges, South Africans are a resilient bunch and will find ways to celebrate
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago
