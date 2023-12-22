Dear readers,
Many of you will be on holiday by now, spending time with loved ones and catching up on well-needed rest and relaxation.
It’s been a bumpy year, but between the darkness of load-shedding and a struggling economy, 2023 also gave us moments of triumph, laughter and success. You can read about these in our special Christmas edition this weekend, which is available from Friday.
It’s a reflection of the year that was, and the people who inspired, infuriated and entertained us. Have a chuckle at our story on some of the characters who fell foul of the law in outlandish ways.
Meet a group of incredible students who are inspiring their generation, and find out why the Madiba shirt is as popular now as it was when Mandela first wore it.
We also bring you a story on how AI will shape 2024, as well as ideas on where to party this New Year’s Eve and which cocktails should be in your hand when you do.
You can also find out who made it onto our shortlist for Mampara of the Year – and don’t forget to cast your vote online for your preferred candidate.
Wishing you all a happy and blessed holiday.
Regards
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
