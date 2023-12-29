Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
Many of you will still be on holiday, preparing to welcome the new year in style. But before then, here’s a sample of what we have in our new year’s edition, which is available from Friday.
It looks ahead to what might be a fascinating year on the political front. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says former president Jacob Zuma has effectively left the ANC. We also reflect on the outpouring of grief for late playwright Mbongeni Ngema.
Want to know where the rich are welcoming the new year? Where they are staying, how they are flying and what they are eating or drinking? We have it all in this edition.
We bring you a story of how a facilitated dialogue is putting a stop to monkey business in Simon's Town. Plus, there's a tiff in the medical industry over butt lifts.
Craig Jacobs lists all the best do’s he attended in 2023. Stokvels — we have the good and the bad.
Lastly, find out who took the coveted title of Mampara of the Year.
Happy reading and a happy new year.
