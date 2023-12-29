News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.

29 December 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Click on the image to access the e-edition.

Subscribe to the Sunday Times to catch up on all the news, sport and entertainment stories.
Subscribe to the Sunday Times to catch up on all the news, sport and entertainment stories.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

Many of you will still be on holiday, preparing to welcome the new year in style. But before then, here’s a sample of what we have in our new year’s edition, which is available from Friday.

It looks ahead to what might be a fascinating year on the political front. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says former president Jacob Zuma has effectively left the ANC. We also reflect on the outpouring of grief for late playwright Mbongeni Ngema.

Want to know where the rich are welcoming the new year? Where they are staying, how they are flying and what they are eating or drinking? We have it all in this edition.

We bring you a story of how a facilitated dialogue is putting a stop to monkey business in Simon's Town. Plus, there's a tiff in the medical industry over butt lifts. 

Craig Jacobs lists all the best do’s he attended in 2023. Stokvels — we have the good and the bad.

Lastly, find out who took the coveted title of Mampara of the Year.

Happy reading and a happy new year.

ANC urges members to shun Zuma’s example

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, denouncing former president Jacob Zuma as “counter-revolutionary”, has launched a drive to prevent members from following ...
News
1 week ago

Mampara of the year | Pick your fighter

Here are your candidates for Mampara of the Year
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Please save the train, it's a gift

Transnet might be saved after all. I don’t know about the rest of the country, writes Caiphus Kgosana.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

King Misuzulu rivals 'incensed and disgusted' as Ramaphosa fights monarchy ruling

Prince Mbonisi’s side of the royal family condemns Presidency’s decision to appeal judgment that set aside recognition of King Misuzulu
News
1 week ago

Take a royal feud, add a dose of Zuma treachery, and KZN has a recipe for disaster

KwaZulu-Natal, a province blessed with reckless leadership — and which can be a tinderbox at the best of times — has had some awkward curveballs ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Dumping the ANC might be the easy part

Ending the ANC’s absolute majority in the coming elections is likely to be the easy part, compared with what follows, writes Mike Siluma
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Feeling rich enough to splurge?

At the end of a tough year, many of us will want to spend the minimum over the holidays. But some will feed the usual December frenzy
Business Times
1 week ago

Dreaming of a wit kant Christmas

The festive season is a time for sharing and caring, but guess who is not coming around for dinner this Christmas.
Sport
1 week ago

Ramokgopa's Christmas gift? Electricity

South Africa has not had load-shedding for more than seven days, as it should. But one wonders for how long.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

UEFA, FIFA breached EU law on Super League, top court rules

Uefa and Fifa contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a super league, the European Court of Justice said on Thursday, in a landmark ruling ...
Sport
1 week ago

We must refuse to be captives of Zuma's political games

Zuma should be the last person to complain about Ramaphosa and the current ANC leadership, writes S'thembiso Msomi
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Reclaiming the spirit of the festive season

Despite our many challenges, South Africans are a resilient bunch and will find ways to celebrate
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC rebels backtrack on Zuma no confidence motion News
  2. Looking back: The biggest news of 2023 from A-Z News
  3. Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo hit back at sex rumour News
  4. Power Report, Special Edition: Billionaire linked to debit order scam News
  5. ‘No bulletproof for me, I want hearts, minds and megawatts’ News

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...