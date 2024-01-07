News

Luxury homes, choppers and a Rolls seized by state

Beneficiaries of alleged lotto corruption forced to hand over swish properties, vehicles and fast-food outlets in swoop on ill-gotten gains

07 January 2024 - 00:00
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Two helicopters, a R4m Rolls-Royce, millions in cash in numerous bank accounts and upmarket properties at exclusive addresses were among assets worth more than R1bn seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in one year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Cosmetic surgeons, HPCSA butt heads over BBLs News
  2. From politicians to newsmakers, these were their soundtracks of 2023 South Africa
  3. Top business leader evicts ANC grandee's family from elite home News
  4. Pit toilets, no Wi-Fi — the ordeal of holidays back home News
  5. Unions urge new Eskom CEO to hit ground running and eradicate corruption News

Most read

  1. 'Sleepover rapist's' first victim speaks out News
  2. Durban metro cops 'turning Cyril faithful away from meetings' News
  3. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  4. Deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo accused of sexual assault Politics
  5. The dark heart of state capture: Whistleblower flees after shock claims News

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...