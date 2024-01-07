Neighbours heard raging argument before triple family murder in Gauteng
Alleged drug addict son appears in court on charges of murder
07 January 2024 - 00:00
Neighbours heard a raging argument on New Year’s Eve before the bodies of Johan Botha, his wife Riki and their daughter Soné Botha were found the next day on the back of an abandoned bakkie in Ekurhuleni...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.