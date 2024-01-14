‘We had to step in’: Castaway navy suburb sends SOS
Cape Town steps in to help as residents in hills above Simon’s Town get that sinking feeling
14 January 2024 - 00:00
The City of Cape Town has stepped in to provide essential services to a navy dormitory suburb in the hills above Simon’s Town where infrastructure is crumbling...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.