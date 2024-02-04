Race to ‘win the lotto’ heats up as 18 bidders submit their proposals
The lottery licence is worth about R180bn and is the country’s biggest tender
04 February 2024 - 00:00
The battle for the country’s biggest tender — the national lottery licence, worth about R180bn — is under way as 18 prospective bidders vie for the prize...
