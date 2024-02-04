Support for Zuma doesn’t mean we caused July riots, alleged instigators say in court
Thirty months after the unrest, some are still grieving while others say they are being wrongly targeted by the NPA
04 February 2024 - 00:00
Zandile Nguse would have celebrated her son Sibahle’s 20th birthday on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.