Giant preloved spare part arrives to boost Medupi
Buying a slightly used generator stator — one careful owner! — will speed up the scheduled return to service of Medupi’s stricken unit 4
11 February 2024 - 00:00
A vital 360t generator component that could add 800MW to Medupi power station’s output has arrived at Richards Bay harbour...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.