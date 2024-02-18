Lottery millions gone as Marikana chicken farm is stripped to the core
An SIU investigation found money meant for two poultry projects funded by the National Lottery Commission, was misused
18 February 2024 - 00:00
It was billed as a farming project that would uplift impoverished residents of North West and the widows of striking miners killed by police at Marikana in 2012...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.