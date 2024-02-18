Struggle icon Mavuso Msimang swaps elections for electrons
Mavuso Msimang says SA deserves both, but the government needs to act faster as time runs out for the most vulnerable
18 February 2024 - 00:00
Struggle icon Mavuso Msimang temporarily ditched the ANC in December, claiming the party he loved had failed to deliver on its promises. Now he’s trying to do the job himself — improve the lives of poor households via a massive energy project that could help banish load-shedding. ..
