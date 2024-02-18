News

Top judge lays defamation charge against woman claiming sexual harassment

18 February 2024 - 00:00 By Ray Hartle

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge has laid a charge of crimen injuria against the Makhanda court official who lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against him...

