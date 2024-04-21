News

Axed soldier’s 15-year fight for compensation

The pregnant SANDF paramedic lost her baby and was left paralysed while travelling with fellow members from Pretoria to Durban in 2009

21 April 2024 - 00:00

A former defence force employee who lost her unborn child and was left paralysed in a military vehicle crash has vowed to continue a 15-year campaign for compensation. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. R65k bribe offered to cops during KZN guest house raid forfeited to state South Africa
  2. Margate storm leaves five people dead and infrastructure damaged South Africa
  3. Nzimande gives reasons for dissolving NSFAS board and appointing administrator South Africa
  4. Nearly 4,000 people blocked from entering SA illegally over Easter South Africa

Most read

  1. ANC’s election plans laid bare in recording Politics
  2. New light on R5m claim against Mkhwebane News
  3. Afrikaners seek pact with government Politics
  4. Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for legal assistance lands SANDF official in hot water News
  5. Motorist killed on ‘road to hell’ as contractor pulls out of project owing to ... News

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...