New light on R5m claim against Mkhwebane
Gcealeka demands repayment of R5m 'wasteful expenditure'
21 April 2024 - 00:03
It was a damning letter demanding R5m worth of “wasteful expenditure” be repaid that triggered the latest spat between impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her successor Kholeka Gcaleka...
