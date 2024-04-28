Flies in the dog food? No problem
Fly larvae are coming into their own as a sustainable, healthy pet food — and as the ‘livestock’ of the future
28 April 2024 - 00:00
To most of us they’re a dirty, irritating pest we instinctively try to swat — but to a Cape Town pet food start-up, local flies in their larval form are a lucrative export to Scandinavia...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.