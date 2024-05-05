Probe opens can of worms over R116m ICT tender
Undeserving candidate appointed to temporary senior ICT manager position at property dispute resolution body, according to audit firm report
05 May 2024 - 00:00
An irregularly appointed senior employee at the agency that receives R500m a year through levies collected nationally started work eight days before his official appointment date, and participated in the adjudication of a R116m ICT tender that is now beset with problems. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.