EVENT | Getting to grips with creative industries' copyright and protection bills concerns

The adoption of the Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill by MPs on March 29 has been met by a groundswell protest from those in the creative and cultural industries. They say the bills, as they stand, fail to adequately protect the rights of creators, artists and cultural stakeholders.

There is particular concern about the concept of “fair use”, with fears it could lead to the misuse of copyrighted material without fair compensation. Economic implications are also worrisome, with potential detriment to investment, innovation and employment in sectors like film, television, music, publishing and advertising.

Beyond economic concerns, there are worries about the bills' impact on SA's cultural heritage and creative identity. In response, there is growing opposition urging President Cyril Ramaphosa not to sign the bills, advocating for further dialogue and reconsideration.

“The stakes are high,” says Chola Makgamathe, chair of the Copyright Coalition of SA (CCSA). “The future of SA's creative and performing industries hangs in the balance. The president must hear other voices and not sign the bills.”

To provide a constructive forum to address these issues, the Sunday Times, in collaboration with the Creative and Cultural Industries Federation of SA (CCIFSA) and the CCSA, is hosting a national dialogue on May 8.

The event will include a panel discussion, moderated by veteran journalist and broadcaster Rams Mabote, and featuring top artists, creative activists and political thought leaders.