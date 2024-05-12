‘I’m glad my son is alive’: Miracle on day five of George disaster rescue
Sniffer dogs find survivor under rubble of collapsed building, but hopes dim for 39 people still missing
12 May 2024 - 00:05
Tears streaked dust-caked faces as Gabriel Guambe was rescued alive on Saturday after being trapped for 118 hours under 3,000 tonnes of rubble in the George building collapse, one of the country’s deadliest construction disasters. Sniffer dogs identified his location...
