Jewel heist suspect’s looks can’t get her out of jail
Judge turns down bail application by Ammaarah Ismail, alleged to have helped steal a multimillion-rand cache of watches from an Arthur Kaplan shop
12 May 2024 - 00:00
Accused jewel thief Ammaarah Ismail might be “demure and petite” but that does not mean she can get bail in the R50m Arthur Kaplan heist, a judge ruled this week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.