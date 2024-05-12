Meet the ‘first black woman in SA and Africa to sail around the world’
Vuyisile Jaca, a KZN sailor, made history as one of the first black women to round Cape Horn as a member of the first all-female crew to win the Ocean Globe Race
12 May 2024 - 00:00
KwaZulu-Natal sailor Vuyisile Jaca’s journey from KwaMashu and into the ocean-racing history books sounds like a Moby Dick quest — but in her case it’s all true. ..
