Read the Sunday Times e-edition

12 May 2024 - 00:00 By S'thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Dear readers,

This week our top story is about the incident that has gripped the nation — the collapse of a multistorey building under construction in George, Western Cape, that has left more than 40 workers trapped under concrete rubble. We tell the story of how, as time is fast running out, one more worker was rescued in what was described as “nothing short of a miracle”.

At the time of writing, rescuers were working frantically to reach scores of workers still trapped in the wreckage.

We also bring you the latest news from the election trails of various political parties, with KwaZulu-Natal emerging as an important battleground as major parties rolled in their big guns, including former ANC president Thabo Mbeki and DA leader John Steenhuisen.

You will also find different perspectives on the controversy over the DA’s national flag-burning advert.

Elsewhere, former Constitutional Court justice Albie Sachs pays a glowing tribute to fellow justice Yvonne Mokgoro, who died this week. Mokgoro was the first black woman ConCourt judge.

Columnist Barney Mthombothi calls our attention to the problem of alcohol abuse in SA, particularly among the youth, which he labels “a national emergency”.

Happy reading!

