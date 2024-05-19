Dad and son clinch Guinness speed record for their drone
Mike and Luke Bell set a record of 480km/h with their Peregreen drone — which makes Max Verstappen look like a cart horse
19 May 2024 - 00:00
Mike and Luke Bell of Cape Town have streaked ahead of all expectations to clinch a coveted Guinness World Record by building the fastest battery-powered, remote-controlled quadcopter on Earth. ..
