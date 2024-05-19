News

Do golden canola fields hide golden riches?

Small-town residents up in arms at plan to look for metals in their idyllic rural landscape

19 May 2024 - 00:00 By ANTON FERREIRA

Notices went up on farm roads near the bucolic town of Napier in the Western Cape this week that cast a pall over residents — a new exploration application has been lodged by a company that wants to mine gold in the picturesque rolling hills around the town...

