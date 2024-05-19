Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
President Cyril Ramaphosa's assent to the National Health Insurance Bill took many of his close allies in business by surprise as they thought they had his undertaking that he wouldn't sign it into law until a number of issues were ironed out. His office now tells Sunday Times that despite him signing it, the president is open to further discussions about NHI.
This week we also bring you an extract from Mmusi Maimane's new book, in which he gives an insider's account of the fights that caused him to quit the DA as its leader and member.
With elections around the corner, there is much conversation about what happens to South Africa after May 29. Ebrahim Fakir and Chris Landsberg explore the pros and cons of establishing a government of national unity comprised of parties who would have each garnered more than 10% of the votes.
There is a whole lot more in this edition. If you haven't done so yet, please remember to subscribe and get access to exclusive content from our great team of journalists and commentators.
Have a great weekend.
