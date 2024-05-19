Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

19 May 2024 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Dear readers,

President Cyril Ramaphosa's assent to the National Health Insurance Bill took many of his close allies in business by surprise as they thought they had his undertaking that he wouldn't sign it into law until a number of issues were ironed out. His office now tells Sunday Times that despite him signing it, the president is open to further discussions about NHI.

This week we also bring you an extract from Mmusi Maimane's new book, in which he gives an insider's account of the fights that caused him to quit the DA as its leader and member.

With elections around the corner, there is much conversation about what happens to South Africa after May 29. Ebrahim Fakir and Chris Landsberg explore the pros and cons of establishing a government of national unity comprised of parties who would have each garnered more than 10% of the votes.

There is a whole lot more in this edition. If you haven't done so yet, please remember to subscribe and get access to exclusive content from our great team of journalists and commentators.

Have a great weekend.

'After we fix ANC, we will go back to vote for it,' Jacob Zuma tells MK Party supporters

Former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party filled up the Orlando stadium yesterday in a clear show of force and an attempt to send a ...
News
2 days ago

Parties declare record R172m in donations

Money came from some of the country's wealthiest individuals and companies
News
2 days ago

Former EFF leader helping ANC win back lost support in Limpopo

Jossey Buthane, a former EFF Limpopo leader and friend of Julius Malema, has opened up about how his life took a downward turn when he was axed ...
News
2 days ago

‘We are certain of victory’: Ramaphosa makes final bid to win over KZN

ANC president wraps up campaign in KZN, where polls suggest the ANC is under threat from Zuma’s MK Party
News
2 days ago

Polls show ANC may come close to 50% on low voter turnout

As the ANC’s election drive intensifies, with party veterans joining President Cyril Ramaphosa on the campaign trail, the party’s approval rating is ...
News
2 days ago

'We started to cry': how a construction disaster united an entire town

Residents and rescuers describe how George disaster united a town
News
2 days ago

ICJ hears starkly different pictures of the facts on the ground, as SA asks it to order Israel to cease fire in Gaza

In its latest approach, the International Court of Justice will look at what is happening on the ground in Gaza and Israel’s conduct
News
2 days ago

A few words on a poster is all voters have to make up their minds

We’re saddled with dinosaurs trafficking old and outdated ideas, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Long-serving Khune thanks ‘Khosi Nation’

Itumeleng Khune was introduced in the final 15 minutes of a penultimate DStv Premiership clash for the beleaguered Chiefs and said it was played in ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA Rugby's slow march to equity

SA Rugby's move towards an equity partner has become bogged down in climate of caution and suspicion and may only reach finality in September.
Sport
2 days ago
