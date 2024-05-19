Sex, lies and videotape end up in court
Durban high court judge scathing of husband's 'disgraceful' conduct over video of estranged wife having sex with woman
19 May 2024 - 00:00
A Durban businessman has been slapped with a court order — and punitive costs — for using a video of his estranged wife having sex with a woman as a “trophy” to show his friends. ..
