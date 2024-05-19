Truck driver who drove into oncoming traffic for 1.2km gets 20 years for 20 deaths
Mothers weep as speeding coal truck driver sentenced to 20 years for 20 murders
19 May 2024 - 00:00
The wailing of a grieving mother could be heard in the Pongola magistrate's court after she fled the room, unable to contain herself as other mothers testified to the impact of the loss of their children, killed by coal truck Sibusiso Siyaya who drove into oncoming traffic for 1.2km before smashing into the vehicle taking them to school...
