Outpouring of kindness is no fiction, but is it enough?
'We started to cry': how a construction disaster united an entire town
Residents and rescuers describe how George disaster united a town
19 May 2024 - 00:00
Masseuse Sonja Steyn received an unusual request last week — please rush to the collapsed building site in George where rescue workers' muscles were seizing up after working non-stop in a race to find survivors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.