Innocent Masuku, the South African star shining brightly in foreign skies
Innocent Masuku set for the finals after wowing judges in 'Britain's got talent'
02 June 2024 - 00:00
South Africa's very own “British opera singer” Innocent Masuku has been hard at work preparing a secret, a special song from his youth to perform on stage today in the nail-biting 17th season finale of Britain's Got Talent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.