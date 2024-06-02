Private schools group bans edgy and anonymous Whisper app
The social media platform allows users to post anonymous content, such as dangerous information about eating disorders and self-harm
02 June 2024 - 00:00
The anonymous secrets app Whisper has been banned by a large private schools group that has asked parents to police their children’s cyber activities. ..
