Gambler who sued casino faces fraud charges
Self-confessed gambling addict who sued casino now accused of 'robbing Peter to pay Paul'
09 June 2024 - 00:00
A gambling addict who got himself barred from casinos, then unsuccessfully tried to sue Sun International after losing R5m of his wife's money at Sun City, now faces fraud charges running into millions of rand...
