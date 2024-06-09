News

Sentenced to years of jail — freed in months

Convicted fraudster Dale Harmse freed without correctional services knowing about court process

09 June 2024 - 00:00 By Sabelo Skiti

A habitual criminal and fraudster sentenced to a 10-year prison term in 2023, and 15- and 16-year terms a year earlier, was astonishingly released last November after obtaining a court order to secure his freedom. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Race prejudice claim in Sanral payment row News
  2. A wedding and ‘contracts for friends’ at embattled CSOS News
  3. Probe opens can of worms over R116m ICT tender News
  4. Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for legal assistance lands SANDF official in hot water News

Most read

  1. Navy pensioners cast adrift after decades of service News
  2. Gambler who sued casino faces fraud charges News
  3. GNU 'best option to save economy' Politics
  4. 'Sodi is my friend,' Paul Mashatile tells ethics committee Politics
  5. IFP torn between ANC and MK Party in KZN Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...