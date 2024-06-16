News

Indigenous crops harnessed to fight food poverty

New 'home-grown' products could bolster protein intake

16 June 2024 - 00:00
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Soaring food prices and persistent poverty are forcing poor households to replace nutritious food with cheaper meals to stave off hunger...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How the MK Party fumbled coalition talks for KZN government Politics
  2. More ministers, not fewer? GNU partners all want portfolios Politics
  3. ANC dumps Free State premier after interview flop Politics
  4. Gambler who sued casino faces fraud charges News
  5. Suburbs meet township life with Jozi load ‘reduction’ News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...