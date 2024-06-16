‘We hope justice will prevail’: Uyinene Mrwetyana’s mother on new case against killer
Convicted former Post Office employee Luyanda Botha in dock over alleged rape
16 June 2024 - 00:00
Anger, frustration and sadness were the jarring emotions felt by Uyinene Mrwetyana's family when they heard the murdered student's convicted rapist and killer — serving life in prison — faced an attempted rape case dating back to 2014. ..
