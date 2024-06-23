Desperate South African job seekers forced into cybercrime
Activists fighting human trafficking say Southeast Asia is a hotspot for gangs who use mental and physical torture to make tech-savvy victims do their dirty work
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Cybercrime syndicates are luring tech-savvy South Africans to Southeast Asia with fake job promises before holding them captive and forcing them to carry out online scams around the world. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.