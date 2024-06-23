News

Desperate South African job seekers forced into cybercrime

Activists fighting human trafficking say Southeast Asia is a hotspot for gangs who use mental and physical torture to make tech-savvy victims do their dirty work

23 June 2024 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Cybercrime syndicates are luring tech-savvy South Africans to Southeast Asia with fake job promises before holding them captive and forcing them to carry out online scams around the world.    ..

