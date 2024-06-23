News

GBV not acceptable, even when provoked, judges rule

Husband who lashed out at wife over adultery claims loses bid to overturn assault conviction and suspended sentence

23 June 2024 - 00:00 By TANIA BROUGHTON

A Verulam man has failed in his bid to overturn his conviction for assaulting his wife, with two KwaZulu-Natal judges saying that even though he was provoked “responding with violence will not be tolerated, nor will the striking of women”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pumps run dry at ‘wedding gift’ fuel station News
  2. ‘Vanilla people’ uproar rocks Comrades Marathon Association News
  3. ‘The president has to balance certain things’: DA plays hardball in cabinet ... Politics
  4. DA threatens to pull out of Gauteng GNU Politics
  5. I persuaded Zuma to let MK Party take seats in parliament, says Hlophe Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...