Jukskei water warriors fight off dumping mafia, now set sights on poo

The community-led initiative is a success story of environmental stewardship and active citizenry, with the Gateway Heart Park being the end vision.

23 June 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

From stillborn foetuses to mutilated animals, witchcraft ceremonies and peaceful confrontations with the dumping mafia — these are some of the things Alexandra's water warriors have encountered in their bid to end dumping in the Jukskei River where it flows through the Johannesburg township. ..

