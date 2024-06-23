News

Myeni was prosecuted on non-existent charges, says Zuma

23 June 2024 - 00:00 By LWAZI HLANGU

Former president Jacob Zuma on Saturday praised the late Dudu Myeni’s tenure at SAA as a productive period until she was “prosecuted on non-existent charges.”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pumps run dry at ‘wedding gift’ fuel station News
  2. ‘Vanilla people’ uproar rocks Comrades Marathon Association News
  3. ‘The president has to balance certain things’: DA plays hardball in cabinet ... Politics
  4. DA threatens to pull out of Gauteng GNU Politics
  5. I persuaded Zuma to let MK Party take seats in parliament, says Hlophe Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...