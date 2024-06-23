Pumps run dry at ‘wedding gift’ fuel station
Petrol station owner claims he was being bullied to sell his business
23 June 2024 - 00:00
A BP filling station on the East Rand, where about 11,000 motorists a month fill up, has been dry for three weeks after the property it's built on was allegedly given as a wedding gift to a relative of the landowner...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.