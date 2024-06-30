Botswana fugitive ‘a pawn in anti-Khama power play’
Timothy Marsland, fighting extradition to Botswana on criminal charges, claims that country’s spies are trying to force him to help frame ex-president
30 June 2024 - 00:04
Tim Marsland, the businessman who Botswana is trying to extradite from South Africa, broke his silence this week to accuse authorities in Gaborone of trying to use him as a pawn in their vendetta against former president Ian Khama and his family. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.