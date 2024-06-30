Eskom has asked for 28 electricity price hikes in 25 years. What’s next?
30 June 2024 - 00:00
Eskom is negotiating proposed tariff hikes that are expected to hit consumers in the pocket during 2025 as the country draws close to nearly 100 days without load-shedding...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.