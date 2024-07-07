Cow up a tree prompts leopard rescue
Conservationists spin a Marico story worthy of Herman Charles Bosman
07 July 2024 - 00:00
“Long story short. A farmer came home and wondered why one of his cows was perched 15m up a tree. Farmer caught the culprit then we rescued him.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.