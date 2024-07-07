News

Cow up a tree prompts leopard rescue

Conservationists spin a Marico story worthy of Herman Charles Bosman

07 July 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

“Long story short. A farmer came home and wondered why one of his cows was perched 15m up a tree. Farmer caught the culprit then we rescued him.” ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Milestones achieved during Creecy's tenure as environment minister Science
  2. Unique game reserve in Zululand models benefits of wildlife economy Insight
  3. End of the road for the endangered Western Leopard Toad? News
  4. Face-to-face with a hungry leopard News
  5. Angels of mercy for all creatures great and small Insight

Most read

  1. ANC fears kept DA out in Gauteng Politics
  2. No blue lights for this platteland gardener Politics
  3. Freitag died 'cold, hungry and alone' News
  4. 'If we continue like this, we can kiss power goodbye,' says Fikile Mbalula Politics
  5. South Africa's nuke power plan hots up News

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...